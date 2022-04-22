89 new buses used for AFCON 2021 reportedly missing in Cameroon

Share Facebook

The Street Journal | 89 new buses meant to transport participating national teams, delegations, and other logistic teams have reportedly vanished just two months after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon ended.

According to L’Anecdote, a Cameroonian daily, the organizing committee had purchased 90 buses to be utilized during the continental extravaganza, but just one of them has been sighted.

The only vehicle spotted was the bus used by the host national team, Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions were permitted to keep it and use it for their home games.

This comes after accusations revealed that the Cameroonian government had failed to pay some of the 2021 AFCON workers.

Senegal’s Teranga Lions won the tournament’s 33rd edition after defeating Egypt in a penalty shootout.

It was the second loss in an AFCON final in five years for The Pharaohs.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (also known as AFCON 2021 or CAN 2021) was the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, the biennial international men’s football championship of Africa organized by the Confederation of African Football. It was known as the TotalEnergies 2021 Africa Cup of Nations for sponsorship reasons (CAF).

Cameroon hosted the tournament, which took place from January 9 to February 6, 2022. The tournament was supposed to take place in June and July of 2021. However, the CAF stated on 15 January 2020 that the event had been rescheduled to take place between 9 January and 6 February 2021 due to unfavorable weather conditions at the time. The CAF rescheduled the event until 30 June 2020.