900,000 Tramol tablets impounded at Douala airport

APAnews | A cargo containing 900,000 Tramol tablets from Mumbai, India, was seized at Douala International Airport by the Customs Agency, APA learnt Friday from the police.
According to preliminary information from police investigation, the large shipment of drugs was abandoned by its owners during the processing of an Ethiopian Airways flight.
In all likelihood, smugglers who would have enjoyed support from locals were going to use forged identity documents to ship the illegal products, since “the names of alleged owners do not appear on the passenger list of the flight,” police said.
This is the largest seizure of Tramol since the beginning of the year.
Tramol is a drug that is particularly popular among young people, especially in high school.
In recent months, the security services have announced the seizure of millions of Tramol tablets in the restive north of the country.
Perpetrators are believed to resort to such drugs to prepare their minds before carrying out acts of vandalism.
Hmm, l hope it wasn’t destined for the forest…
keep on thinking like a sellout
James,
As you may be aware Anglophones are persona non grata these days in larepublique so I suspect it is one of the forest dwellers leading the junta who may have been responsible for the import but developed cold feet and fled at the last moment.
in summary I am convinced the tablets were meant for the forest. as the junta runs out of cash it needs other sources to be able to keep its repressive forces in Ambaland and away from the centre of power….