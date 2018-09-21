900,000 Tramol tablets impounded at Douala airport

APAnews | A cargo containing 900,000 Tramol tablets from Mumbai, India, was seized at Douala International Airport by the Customs Agency, APA learnt Friday from the police.

According to preliminary information from police investigation, the large shipment of drugs was abandoned by its owners during the processing of an Ethiopian Airways flight.

In all likelihood, smugglers who would have enjoyed support from locals were going to use forged identity documents to ship the illegal products, since “the names of alleged owners do not appear on the passenger list of the flight,” police said.

This is the largest seizure of Tramol since the beginning of the year.

Tramol is a drug that is particularly popular among young people, especially in high school.

In recent months, the security services have announced the seizure of millions of Tramol tablets in the restive north of the country.

Perpetrators are believed to resort to such drugs to prepare their minds before carrying out acts of vandalism.