A Maryland man is accused of fatally shooting his Uber driver (from Cameroon) and another passenger [+video]

CNN | A Maryland man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his Uber driver and another passenger, the Prince George’s County Police Department said Wednesday.

Aaron Lanier Wilson, Jr., 42, is accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Uber driver Beaudouin Tchakounte and 32-year-old Casey Xavier Robinson, who was a passenger in Tchakounte’s car, police said in a news release.

Around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers found Tchakounte and Robinson suffering from gunshot wounds inside Tchakounte’s car, which was stopped on the side of the road in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that Tchakounte had picked up Robinson and then picked up the suspect as part of an Uber ride-share, police said. Wilson has confessed to being picked up and being inside the Uber while high on PCP, the release said.

Police do not believe there are any connections between the victims and Wilson.

Wilson was arrested in connection with the deaths early Wednesday. He has been charged with first and second-degree murder, police said.

CNN is working to determine if Wilson has a lawyer.

Tchakounte had driven for Uber for three years, his wife Carole Tchatchoua told CNN affiliate WJLA. She said he often worked seven days a week, and that the last time she spoke to him, he was calling to say goodnight to their four young children.

“He was loving, caring, and hardworking,” Tchatchoua told the outlet. “He was somebody that loved his family dearly and was working hard to provide for them.”