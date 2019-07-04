AFCON 2019: Rohr reveals one edge Super Eagles have over Cameroon

Futaa | Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed one advantage his team has ahead of Saturday’s AFCON 2019 Round of 16 opponent, Cameroon.

Nigeria’s AFCON 2019 upcoming fixture takes place six days after their last game in the group stage vs Madagascar played on Sunday, while Cameroon were in action on Tuesday, meaning they have only three days to prepare for the titanic battle.

“We have this little advantage that they played on Tuesday and we played on Sunday, so let us try to have an advantage physically and also mentally because everybody wants to do very well now,” Rohr told the Super Eagles Media team.

Nigeria hold a strong lead over Cameroon in head-to-head matches and have not lost to the five-time African champions in regulation time since 1989.

“There is something similar, we lost 2-0 at home to South Africa and then there was a Cameroon game. Now we lost against Madagascar 2-0 and it’s again Cameroon, so it can be a good omen, I hope so.

“Everybody wants to do well especially after this disappointment against Madagascar, we changed the team, we wanted to play with some other players to keep them in the rhythm of the competition.

“Now the best team has to start and to do the best to make Nigerians proud.” Rohr concluded.

Winner of the tie will advance to the quarterfinal stage.

Follow all of the action live on Futaa and download our AFCON 2019 app on Google Play for daily AFCON news, stats. betting tips, live scores and more at your fingertips.