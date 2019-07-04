Afcon 2019: Seedorf gets to grips with Andre Onana & Co. in first Cameroon training in Alexandria

GOAL | Cameroon senior national team had their first training session in Alexandria ahead of Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations clash versus Nigeria.

The reigning African kings hit the ground running in preparation for the crunch Afcon classic against Gernot Rohr’s men at Alexandria University Stadium.

Both teams finished as runners-up in their respective groups and victory for either side will send them into the quarter-final where they face either South Africa or hosts, Egypt.

Nigeria defeated Cameroon 2-1 in their last meeting at Afcon with Austin Okocha and John Utaka erasing Samuel Eto’o’s strike at Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet, Monastir in 2004.

The Indomitable Lions are unbeaten in their last nine games in the competition (W4 D5), their longest streak in the tournament since February 2000 – February 2004 (12).

Their last defeat was against Cote d’Ivoire on January 28, 2015 during the preliminary rounds with Max-Alain Gradel’s effort separating both sides at Nuevo Estadio de Malabo, Malabo.