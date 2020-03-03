Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Nigeria-born John Mary included as Cameroon invite 33 players

Share Facebook

GOAL | Antonio Conceicao has confirmed his squad list for the double-header against the Os Mambas later this month

Cameroon have invited 33 players for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Mozambique on March 26 and 30.

The Indomitable Lions are second in Group F, level on four points with their Southern African opponents who hold a superior goal difference.

The 33-man team comprises four goalkeepers, 11 defenders, eight midfielders and 10 forwards.

Anambra-born John Mary made the shortlist, his second invite to the Indomitable Lions camp, after replacing injured Stephane Bahoken last November, and he will be aiming to make his debut appearance for Cameroon later this month.

Conceicao opted for goalkeeper Yannick Epane Litizi of Stade Renard and Aboubakari Sidiki of Union Sportive as the two home-based players in his selection while regulars PSGâ€™s Eric Choupo-Moting, Lyon’s Karl Toko Ekambi, Villarreal’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Ajax’s Andre Onana join to complete squad.

___

Full List

Goalkeepers:Â Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands), Fabrice Ondoa (KV Oostende, Belgium), Haschou Kerrido (CIK Kamsar, Guinea), Epane Litizi (Stade Renard, Cameroon).

Defenders:Â Fai Collins (Standard Liege, Belgium), Jerome Onguene (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Gent, Belgium), Allan Nyom (Getafe,Spain), Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier, France), Joyskim Dawa Tchakonte (Mariupol, Ukraine), Jean Charles Castelletto (Brest, France), Ngouyamsa Ahmad(Dijon), Ngah Fabrice (Raja Casablanca), Harold Moukoudi (Middlesbrough).

Midfielders:Â Andre Zambo Anguissa (Villareal, Spain), Pierre Kunde Malong (Mainz, Germany), Arnaud Djoum (Al-Raed, Saudi Arabia), Fabrice Olinga (Mouscron, Belgium), Franck Bambock (Maritimo, Portugal), Eteki Brice Yann (Granada), Oum Gwet Samuel (SCR Altach), Onana Jean (Lille)

Forwards:Â Stephane Bahoken (SCO Angers), Ignatius Ganago (Nice, France), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain, France), Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye, China), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys, Switzerland), Karl Toko Ekambi (Villareal, Spain), Brice Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Vincent Aboubakar (Fc Porto, Portugal), Aboubakari Sidiki(USD, Cameroon), John Mary Uzuegbunam (Shenzhen).