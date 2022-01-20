AFCON: Cameroon’s government wants more people to attend matches [+video]

Share Facebook

FRANCE 24 English | In tonight’s edition: The Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon has been filled with drama but not that many onlookers.

The government is aiming to try and fill up empty stadiums as supporters prefer fan zones. But first, one protester is killed in Sudan as two top US diplomats arrive in the country to try to speak to all sides involved in the deepening crisis. And in a major step for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Africa, South Africa has opened a new vaccine plant, the first on the continent to cover the entire process from start to finish.