Africa Cup of Nations: Five days of qualifiers kicks off

africanews | The next African Cup of Nations, which has been postponed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic will host 24 games from January 9 to February 6, 2022, in Cameroon.

The five days of qualifier matches starts on Wednesday will give an answer as to who will compete in the championship.

Before the last two days, five teams are already guaranteed their place in the 33rd edition. It includes Cameroon, five times Africa Cup of Nations winner, which qualifies as it is the host country. Mali (Group A), Senegal (Group I), Tunisia (Group J) and defending champion Algeria (Group H) are also already qualified for the final stages.

#Cameroon‘s football legend Samuel Eto’o says #Europe is ‘depriving’ African teams of their players as they are reluctant to let their players travel due to #coronavirus. #football @SamuelEtoo pic.twitter.com/9TMoIpdLqx â€” africanews ? (@africanews) March 20, 2021

In Group A, behind Mali, and after Chad’s forfeit, it is Guinea which is in a favorable ballot with two points ahead of Namibia before receiving the group leader this Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Chad was disqualified by African footballâ€™s governing body Caf earlier this week.

#Football : Chad has been disqualified from the African Cup of Nations qualifiers after the country’s government dissolved its soccer federation #TotalAFCONQ2021 #CAF #Chad https://t.co/7jMi4PhTWi â€” africanews ? (@africanews) March 22, 2021

Nothing is played on the other hand in group D between The Gambia, Gabon and the DRC. The three teams are holding on by a point before the match on Thursday between Gabon and the DRC.

A formality for Egypt and the Ivory Coast

Egypt and Comoros should take advantage of the week to secure the first two places in Group G. The two teams are five points ahead of Kenya, who will host Egypt this Thursday at 5:00 pm.

In Group K, the suspense is high with a triple neck and neck: the Ivory Coast will try to validate its place in Niger. Ethiopia (3rd) and Madagascar (2nd) meer on Wednesday.

And on Saturday for group Le Benin and Nigeria will compete.

The five day programme

Result

Group A: Chad-Namibia: 0-3

Wednesday

Group B: South Sudan-Malawi

Group B: Uganda-Burkina Faso

Group K: Ethiopia-Madagascar

Group F: Rwanda-Mozambique

Group F: Cape Verde-Cameroon

Group A: Guinea-Mali

Group D: Gambia-Angola

Group D: Gabon-DR Congo

Group C: Sao Tome and Principe-Sudan

Thursday

Group G: Comoros-Togo

Group G: Kenya-Egypt

Group C: South Africa-Ghana

Group H: Botswana-Zimbabwe

Group H: Zambia-Algeria

Group J: Equatorial Guinea-Tanzania

Group J: Libya-Tunisia

Friday

Group E: Burundi- Rep. Central African

Group I: Eswatini-Guinea Bissau

Group I: Congo-Senegal

Group K: Niger-Ivory Coast

Saturday

Group E: Mauritania-Morocco

Group L: Lesotho-Sierra Leone

Group L: Benin-Nigeria