African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed

March 17, 2020 4 Comments

beIN SPORTS | The African Nations Championship (CHAN), scheduled for Cameroon from April 4-25, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers announced Tuesday.

“Despite the relatively low rate of COVID-19 spread on the continent compared to other parts of the world, it is difficult to predict its evolution,” a Confederation of African Football (CAF) statement said.

“The restrictive and precautionary measures taken by various governments to prevent the spread of the virus has made it increasingly difficult for people to move from one place to another.

“Given these challenges, and in order to avoid risking the health of players, officials, partners and fans, CAF in consultation with the relevant Cameroonian authorities has decided to postpone the CHAN to a later date.”

The CHAN is confined to footballers playing in their country of birth, unlike the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), also a two-yearly competition but with no restrictions.

Because many African nations rely heavily on foreign-based stars for the Cup of Nations, CAF introduced the Nations Championship in 2008 to give more local players international exposure.

Morocco were due to defend a title they won in Casablanca two years ago and former champions include the Democratic Republic of Congo (twice), Tunisia and Libya.

4 comments

  1. UNSTOPPABLE
    March 17, 2020 at 20:27

    Suspend also the war and elections in SC because of CONVID-19

    Reply
  2. brandinoman
    March 17, 2020 at 20:37

    Force majeure favour of Southern Cameroons. No peace with Southern Cameroons no CHAN OR CAN ever in Cameroon or in Southern Cameroons. Nothing Good for LRC and the worst is yet to come for LRC

    Reply
  3. brandinoman
    March 17, 2020 at 20:37

    Force majeure favour of Southern Cameroons. No peace with Southern Cameroons no CHAN OR CAN ever in Cameroon or in Southern Cameroons. Nothing Good for LRC and the worst is yet to come for LRC

    Reply
    • Kumkum Pass Garrri
      March 17, 2020 at 20:44

      Amazombie stupidity on display!

      This brandinopede thinks that corona virus was created by ambazombie SNWL terrorists using odeshi!
      Wonderful international idiot!

      Reply

