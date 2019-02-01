After clubs agreed deal, player’s transfer to Fulham collapsed minutes before deadline

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui plays for Czech Republican club SK Slavia Prague and was on the verge of completing a switch to Fulham on the final day of the winter transfer window.

The Cottagers and SK Slavia Prague agreed a fee for the Cameroon international and he was also expected to undergo a medical.

This was confirmed by SK Slavia Prague chairman Jind?ich Trpišovský on Thursday.

“In spite of the fact that Slavia agreed to a deal around 23 hours and [Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui] went for medical tests, it was not completed today,” Trpišovský tweeted.

Despite failing to complete a switch to Craven Cottage, the African defender still remains calm and will return to his current club at the start of the next week.

“MNN [Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui] remains in Slavia. He is absolutely cool and will be back in Prague and will join us on Monday,” he added.

Journalist Lukas Vrablik tweeted that his transfer to Fulham was close, but the deal collapsed ‘minutes before the deadline’.

Ngadeu-Ngadjui has played in 22 matches between the league and the Europa League and in these fixtures, SK Slavia Prague has kept 12 clean sheets and conceded 14 goals in the process.

The 28-year-old central defender would have been a valuable addition to Claudio Ranieri’s side, who have the worst defensive record in the Premier League.