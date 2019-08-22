Ahmadou Sardaouna becomes Société immobilière du Cameroun’s MD

Business in Cameroon | On August 20, 2019, Ahmadou Sardaouna was appointed as the managing director of Société immobilière du Cameroun (SIC), a real estate company in Cameroon. The civil engineer who graduated from the National School of Public Works in Yaounde replaces Gabriel Bengono who has been leading the company since 2012.

Before his appointment, Ahmadou Sardaouna, who holds a Doctorate in project management from Atlantic International University in Honolulu, USA, was the general secretary of Cameroon’s ministry of housing and urban development.

During SIC administrative board’s meeting of August 20, 2019, Célestine Ketcha Courtes, minister of housing and urban development, was also chosen as the president of the company’s administrative board.