Air Algérie to start serving Douala airport, from its Algiers-Houari Boumediene hub

Business in Cameroon | Air Algérie plans to start serving, from early March 2019, two new lines in the CEMAC area including Douala in Cameroon, online Air Journal reveals. Reservations are still not open, we learn.

The airline is to carry three flights a week between Algiers-Houari Boumediene and Douala with Boeing 737-800s having 48 business class seats and 114 economy class.

Aircrafts will take off from Algiers-Houari Boumediene on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm and arrive the next day at 1:05am in Douala. Return flights leaving Cameroon are scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:05 am to land at 7:05 am in Algeria.

“Air Algérie will have no competitors serving this route,” says Air Journal. The second route to be served within the CEMAC region is Gabon. It should be noted that there are no other new destinations in the airline’s program for 2019.