Air-France announces resumption of its routes to Cameroon for June 15

Investir au Cameroun | Air-France informs that it will resume its commercial flights to 10 African countries in June 2020. These include Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Senegal, Central African Republic, Gabon, and Cameroon.

For its route to Cameroon, it plans to re-open them on June 15. According to the French carrier’s schedule, there will be three weekly flights to the airports of Yaounde-Nsimalen and Douala from Paris Charles de Gaulle.

This announcement comes at a time when Cameroon has closed its air, land, and sea borders since 18 March. This border closure measure has already been renewed three times but there is no indication of when it will be repealed. Perhaps, those borders will be reopened next June since the government is planning to order the resumption of classes.

On May 10, the Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda listed Cameroon’s arrangements for the resumption of air transport activities. “With the rapid tests, we will systematically do the tests at the airport, and decisions will be quickly taken,” he indicated.