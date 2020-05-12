Air-France announces resumption of its routes to Cameroon for June 15

Investir au Cameroun | Air-France informs that it will resume its commercial flights to 10 African countries in June 2020. These include Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Senegal, Central African Republic, Gabon, and Cameroon.
For its route to Cameroon, it plans to re-open them on June 15. According to the French carrier’s schedule, there will be three weekly flights to the airports of Yaounde-Nsimalen and Douala from Paris Charles de Gaulle.
This announcement comes at a time when Cameroon has closed its air, land, and sea borders since 18 March. This border closure measure has already been renewed three times but there is no indication of when it will be repealed. Perhaps, those borders will be reopened next June since the government is planning to order the resumption of classes.
On May 10, the Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda listed Cameroon’s arrangements for the resumption of air transport activities. “With the rapid tests, we will systematically do the tests at the airport, and decisions will be quickly taken,” he indicated.
Here we go again with Air France which transported infected passengers to Cameroon and other African Countries. Because of the rush to keep their Aviation Industry afloat, they can’t wait for the dust to settle. My advice to Africans in Europe is for them to stay over there and only travel after the pandemic has been contained. When you travel to Cameroon, you will infect many people as you did when there wasn’t any case there. Secondly, the Countries capacity to handle thousands of cases as indicated in their statistics is limited and chances may be that you will lose your life. Therefore, why not wait for this virus to be contained globally?
They should not forget about being quarantined for 14 days. The rigours,
are there to confront. On Equinoxe Tv news of yesterday, a group of prostitudes
who are stranded in Kuwait, were calling on gov`t to help take them back home.
Although gov`t has been approved a loan by the IMF, this is not a solution or
quaranttee, that all will be well. There is trouble ahead, alarm bells, must start
ringing, considering, that there is no cure yet for the virus. Secondly, the
people are not prepared enough, for war and epidemic at the same time.