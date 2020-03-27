Air France exceptionally authorized to fly passengers wishing to return to France

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | Cameroonian authorities have just given their agreement for two exceptional Air France flights to take passengers wishing to return to France. More details to come,?” the French ambassador to Cameroon, Christophe Guilhou, tweeted on March 26.

After negotiations with Cameroonian authorities, Air France will be able to resume its operations on Cameroonian territory, even if it is only for two special flights. Indeed, on March 18, Cameroon closed its air, sea and land borders as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous day, Air France had neglected some health security measures, according to Léopold Longo, Chief operating officer of Aéroports du Cameroun (ADC). Because of these negligences, on March 17, some 900 Air France passengers accessed the terminal of Yaoundé-Nsimalen, the executive indicated.

According to the executive, “These passengers, who are potential carriers of the covid-19 virus, could have infected the airport facilities they used while inside the terminal, thus exposing the staff on duty at the time” to infection risks.

As a result of this, several ADC staff have been quarantined.