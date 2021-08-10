Air Peace to commence Lagos-Cameroon flight operations Aug 19

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

TheCable | Air Peace has announced commercial flights from Lagos and Port Harcourt to Douala, the capital of Cameroon, which will commence on August 19, 2021.

Stanley Olisa, Air Peace spokesman, said this in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Olisa also reassured that the airline would begin its Abuja-Ibadan flights from August 17, 2021.

He said the Douala route would operate three days a week while the Ibadan flight service would be daily.

“These new routes will be operated with our ultramodern Embraer 195-E2 aircraft and as we take delivery of more brand new E195-E2s, as well as other aircraft undergoing maintenance abroad, we shall reinstate more routes and open up more connections,” he said.

Checks by TheCable showed that the flight ticket for both Lagos to Port Harcourt to Douala starts from N130,000, while the Ibadan route ticket starts from N55,500.

Olisa reiterated Air Peace’s resolve to continue providing peaceful and strategic connectivity in line with its no-city-left-behind drive.

He said the airline recently resumed most of its regional routes, which were suspended following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown in 2020.

“We have restored our Freetown, Banjul, Dakar and Accra services,” Olisa added.