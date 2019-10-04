Ajara Nchout: Valerenga star scores as Cameroon gain first leg win over DR Congo

Share Facebook

GOAL | The Indomitable Lionesses claimed an initial advantage against the Congolese with the Valerenga forward finding the net

Ajara Nchout maintained her form as she scored to guarantee Cameroon’s 2-0 victory against Congo DR in Yaounde on Thursday.

The 2019 Fifa Puskas Award nominee, who has scored six goals in her last five games for Valerenga, replicated her impressive form in her side’s first leg triumph over the Congolese.

The Indomitable Lionesses edged past Ethiopia to advance and were rewarded with a third-round meeting with DR Congo. Earlier they got a walkover after Equatorial Guinea’s withdrawal.