Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana fulfils promise to imprisoned Ghanaian goalie

Ghanaweb | Ajax Amsterdam and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has fulfilled a promise he made to Arhin Aboagye, a talented Ghanaian shot-stopper who is languishing at the Nsawam Prison.

Onana vowed to send the Ghanaian inmate a pair of signed football gloves and jersey and true to his words, he has shipped the items to Ghana.

The news about the arrival of the items was confirmed by Micheal Oti Adjei who is Head of Sports at Tv3 – the station which first aired the story of Arhin.

Taking to Twitter Wednesday morning, Oti wrote, ‘Cameroon and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana promised Arhim Aboagye signed jersey and gloves after seeing @julietbawuah’s story from the Nsawam Prison. The package has landed. Thank you

@AndreyOnana”

Background

The Dutch-based goalkeeper made a promise to send a signed jersey and gloves after Arhin Aboagye named him as his role model during an interview and special documentary by Tv3’s Juliet Bawuah titled “ Football Behind Bars.”

In the riveting documentary, Arhin Aboagye exhibited extream abilities during the Prison’s Champion of Champions Cup which is a season finale to the league organized by the Service every year.

Described as a hero behind bars, Aboagye who refers to himself as a penalty expert narrates how he always wanted to become a professional goalkeeper until he had a brush with the law a few years ago, a situation which put a huge dent on his dreams.

“I always wanted to become a goalkeeper but my parents preferred having him in school instead. I wasn’t a brilliant student so I knew sports and football was my only way out. Unfortunately, I lost my way at some point and so I could not complete my education and also couldn’t pursue football. My truant and deviant ways finally landed me in jail.”

He adds that being in prison has given him a better perspective about life for which reason he doesn’t just look forward to being reformed, but also taking advantage of every opportunity to launch a career.

Aboagye said he looks up to Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana and says he hopes to emulate the success of the young Cameroonian goalie.

After Aboagye’s story was aired and posted on Social Media, Andre Onana saw it and said he was touched by his sheer determination in the face of adversity.

Onana thus promised to send a signed jersey and gloves to the promising convict.

Aboagye has three more years to serve at Ghana’s medium-security prison, having already served six years and some months.

