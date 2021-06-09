Al-Nassr sign Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar from Besiktas

Share Facebook

JEDDAH Arab News | Al-Nassr have signed Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar on a free transfer from Turkish club Besiktas.

The 29-year-old footballer has inked a three-year contract with the club in the face of stiff competition for his signature from Saudi Pro League (SPL) rivals Al-Ittihad.

His transfer marks Al-Nassr’s second major deal of the summer following the signing of Brazilian player Anderson Talisca from Chinese Super League club Guangzhou.

The signings are part of an effort by Al-Nassr’s management to rebuild the squad after a disappointing season saw the team finish sixth in the SPL. Club sources said Aboubakar would receive a pay packet of around 6 million euros ($7.31 million) per season for his services.

Having started his career at Coton Sport in his native Cameroon, Aboubakar has since had stints at French clubs Valenciennes and Lorient, Porto in Portugal, and Besiktas. He has also scored 25 goals in 71 international matches for Cameroon.

