Alex Song sets up construction company and plans to build stunning flats in hometown in Cameroon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Sun | ALEX SONG has laid the foundations for a new career… by setting up a construction company.

The ex-Arsenal star recently captained his new club AS Arta Solar to the Djibouti national title.

But less than a month after lifting the Premier League, midfielder Song is already building for his retirement after founding his property empire in Cameroon.

The 33-year-old posted pictures on Instagram of building work and artists’ impressions of his planned apartment block in home town Douala.

He captioned them: “Nokay 17 Residences, number two,” and added three hourglass emojis.

Former Cameroon international Song has also opened an international school in the West African country.

He launched the Canadian International School and College in Douala last October.

Song scored ten goals in 204 Arsenal games before ending his seven-year Gunners spell in 2012.

He also had spells on loan to Charlton and West Ham.

The 49-cap international went on to play for Barcelona, winning LaLiga in 2012-13, and Rubin Kazan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by a.song17 (@17alexsong)



_