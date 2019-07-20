Algeria win Africa Cup of Nations after beating Senegal 1-0

FRANCE 24 | Baghdad Bounedjah’s early goal propelled Algeria to a first Africa Cup of Nations title in 29 years with a fiery 1-0 victory over Senegal in Friday’s final in Cairo.

Bounedjah gave Algeria a dream start in the second minute when his deflected shot looped over Senegal goalkeeper Alfred Gomis and it proved enough for the 1990 champions to lift the trophy on foreign soil for the first time.

Algeria protected its lead for much of the game, allowing Senegal to dominate possession and push forward.

But Senegal couldn’t find the final touch, with its worst miss in the second half when Sarr blasted a volley over the crossbar from in front of Algeria’s goal.

Algeria’s celebrations at the end were boisterous, with thousands of supporters making the trip across to Egypt for the final. They took up almost half of one side of the stadium and were kept in check by rows of yellow-vested security personnel who stood facing them near the field.