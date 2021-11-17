Ambazonia Fighters From Cameroon Invade Taraba, Kill Traditional Ruler

Share Facebook

Naija News | Suspected Ambazonia separatist militants from Cameroon have reportedly attacked in Takum LGA of Taraba State kiling the village head and some residents of Manga community.

Naija News reports that this was made known by the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, during Senate plenary on Wednesday.

While stressing that the attack threatens Nigeria’s territorial integrity, Senator Bwacha (PDP-Taraba South) revealed that the separatists burnt down the village.

He called on security agents to, as a matter of urgency, swing into action to prevent Manga community falling into the hands of Ambazonia fighters.

The Senator stated that the motive of the group is unknown as no one knows whether they want to “expand territory or lay claim for Southwest Cameroon.”

Bwacha said, “I rise this morning to draw the attention of our country men and particularly our security agencies to this unfortunate incident which undermines our integrity and sovereignty as a nation.

“Takum local government houses the 23 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, and so Mr. President, it is my humble submission that the Nigerian Army should rise to the challenge and curb this wanton territorial expansion.

“Their (Separatists) motive is yet unknown, whether they want to expand territory or lay claim for Southwest Cameroon is not yet clear.

“As I speak, a number of individuals have gone missing and their whereabouts are yet unknown. The village also is razed down.”