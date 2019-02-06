An armed separatist commander among two people killed in Cameroon

NEWSROOM (ADV) African Daily Voice | The Cameroonian army said on Tuesday that a “famous” separatist commander known as Colonel Virus and another armed separatist were killed on Tuesday afternoon during a clash in Makanga, a remote town in the south-west.

“He is the author of several abuses in Muyuka, including car fires, kidnappings, etc.,” the statement added. Muyuka is a southwestern community where clashes between government forces and separatists have become intense recently.

Earlier on Tuesday, local authorities said at least four civilians had been shot dead in the war-torn English-speaking areas of the north-west and southwest, while armed separatists had begun what they called a “Confinement to ten days”.

The separatists have banned all kinds of activities in the evening of Tuesday, February 14, to disrupt the activities of National Youth Day scheduled for February 11th.

Since November 2017, government forces have been confronted by armed separatist forces that want the two regions to separate from the predominantly French-speaking nation and form a new country called “Ambazonia”.