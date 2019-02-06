An armed separatist commander among two people killed in Cameroon

NEWSROOM (ADV) African Daily Voice | The Cameroonian army said on Tuesday that a “famous” separatist commander known as Colonel Virus and another armed separatist were killed on Tuesday afternoon during a clash in Makanga, a remote town in the south-west.
“He is the author of several abuses in Muyuka, including car fires, kidnappings, etc.,” the statement added. Muyuka is a southwestern community where clashes between government forces and separatists have become intense recently.
Earlier on Tuesday, local authorities said at least four civilians had been shot dead in the war-torn English-speaking areas of the north-west and southwest, while armed separatists had begun what they called a “Confinement to ten days”.
The separatists have banned all kinds of activities in the evening of Tuesday, February 14, to disrupt the activities of National Youth Day scheduled for February 11th.
Since November 2017, government forces have been confronted by armed separatist forces that want the two regions to separate from the predominantly French-speaking nation and form a new country called “Ambazonia”.
1. Separatist commanders do not go to EMIA for training. They are jobless graduates. They can, therefore, be replaced ASAP.
However, LRC colonel and captains who were neutralised by Amba boys have spent years in EMIA, France and Israel. They are therefore not easily replaceable.
2. LRC hides statistics about her loses on the battlefield. However, the same LRC always disseminate her “success stories” in SC.
LRC can even kill a thousand separatist General in a single day. However, the war will NEVER EVER end. The reason is simple: Separatist Generals do not require military training. They are easily replaceable. Any Southern Cameroonian can become a General overnight. LRC is simply chasing shadows. The war remains UNWINNABLE, the momentum remains UNSTOPPABLE., ZERO DISARMAMENT
You sit behind your keyboard and rant. Please go to cameroon and fight. When you are shot in the leg, Im sure you will think twice before encouraging war.
FYI: Im not hear to pick a fight.
more thann 60% of people figting are not fighting for the interest of Ambazonia. They are gangs of thieves sprouting in every street corner or Anglophone region. There’s lawlessness, a level set for attrocities.
Might be time to start thinking dialogue. I also mean constructive coversations that are directed towards cease fire and maybe an agreement that grants some level of autonomy ro the 2 english regions.