Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa impresses in first Fulham training

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa trained with his Fulham teammates for the first time since completing a deadline-day transfer from Marseille.

The Cameroon international, 22, did not feature as his side where handed a 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace to mark their English Premier League return on Saturday.

However, on Wednesday, the player who was reportedly signed for £30 million [€33m/$39m] had a feel of his new environment.