Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa impresses in first Fulham training

August 17, 2018 2 Comments

The Cameroon international took part in his first training session with the Cottagers after his record signing from France


Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa trained with his Fulham teammates for the first time since completing a deadline-day transfer from Marseille.

The Cameroon international, 22, did not feature as his side where handed a 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace to mark their English Premier League return on Saturday.

However, on Wednesday, the player who was reportedly signed for £30 million [€33m/$39m] had a feel of his new environment.

2 comments

  1. Mbappe
    August 17, 2018 at 04:22

    Kelle o su

    Reply
  2. Cavani
    August 17, 2018 at 04:50

    Kelle o su de emporte quoi now that it’s one of yours you are here heaping praises if he was that good he will not be signing for a mediocre team.Deuche bag shame and your beti drunks down south and may your day’s be dark.

    Reply

