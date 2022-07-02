Andre Onana: “Samuel Eto’o Told Me Inter Perfect For Me, I Want To Write History Here”

Share Facebook

Sempreinter New Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana has said that Samuel Eto’o told him that Inter was perfect for him and he wants to write history at the club, according to a report in the Italian broadcast media.

Speaking to the club’s official channel, Inter TV, the Cameroonian goalkeeper was quick to mention former Inter and Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o who seemingly played a big part in the move.“I have a fantastic relationship with Eto’o, and we even played together at San Siro.

We’ve talked about Inter on several occasions, both when I was on international duty and at other times, too.“He always spoke very highly of this club and told me that Inter would be perfect for me given the way I play.

That’s why when I heard about the offer from Inter – a great club that was interested in me – I never had any doubts. Being here is fantastic, I’m really happy.”Andre Onana continued to focus on the size and stature of Inter as a club even though he has been at great clubs like Barcelona and Ajax in the past.“I’m very happy to be part of this great club and this family, which is a great institution.

What more can you say about a club that has done it all? Being here is amazing, and we hope to achieve important objectives in the future.”It was put to the former Ajax player that Inter has had a lot of highly successful goalkeepers and he has the chance to follow in their footsteps.

He said he wants to write his own story instead.“Inter are a great club and have always had good goalkeepers, including now. I’m calm; I’m the one who needs to write my own story.“This is a big challenge and I like big challenges. Time will tell if I succeed. But I’m very confident and happy to be here.

There’s not much I can say. I just can’t wait to take to the pitch, where you’ll see who the real André is.”It is no secret that the role of a goalkeeper is one that has changed a lot on modern football but given the clubs he has played at before, Andre Onana is confident that he is well-equipped for the modern game.“I think I’ve adjusted well to this new modern goalkeeping style.

Obviously, football has changed and the goalkeeping role has particularly changed in the last 20 years.“Goalkeepers are asked to be an extra player, and I believe that I really stand out in this regard, playing with my feet, keeping the ball on the ground, displaying character and, above all, transmitting the right sense of confidence to the team.“I think I’ve proven this in the past, and coming here, where there are all these high-quality players, is wonderful.

With the help of everyone, I believe I’ll be able to show just how good a goalkeeper I am. I consider myself to be one of the best in the world.”Andre Onana was given the opportunity in the interview to send his first message to the Nerazzurri fans who will be cheering him on next season.“Obviously, I want to thank you all for all of your support and all the messages I’ve received.

I know that there was disappointment at missing out on the league title, but the next few seasons will be better.“We’ll fight to win everything, both in Italy and abroad, because this team and this Club deserve the best and, with the players we have, we need to think big, as has always been the case. So have confidence in us.”