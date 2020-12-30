Share Facebook

Daily Mail | Angers striker Stephane Bahoken set to spark Premier League transfer tussle in January with Cameroon international’s form turning heads and Ligue 1 clubs set to be forced to sell due to broadcast rights fiasco.

Stephane Bahoken has already struck five goals in 11 Ligue 1 starts this season

Many Premier League clubs are monitoring his availability heading into January

French sides are on the brink of a financial crisis following collapsed TV deal

Angers striker Stephane Bahoken is attracting Premier League interest ahead of the winter transfer window opening.

France has been targeted by clubs in England for new talent due to the financial difficulties a number of teams are facing, and Bahoken has caught the eye.

The Cameroon international scored 11 goals for Angers in his debut season and claimed seven last term before the campaign was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.