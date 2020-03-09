Anglophone separatists kill five soldiers, four civilians in west Cameroon

TRT | On Saturday, around 20 gunmen attacked a gendarmerie and a police station in Galim, in a predominantly French-speaking province, officials said.
Anglophone separatists killed five members of the security forces and four civilians at the weekend in attacks in western Cameroon, local authorities and state television said Sunday.
Two women gendarmes were killed, two male police officers and four civilians, they added.
On Sunday, in anglophone Northwest province, a homemade bomb injured at least seven people including a soldier who later died, state television said.
Two anglophone regions in the west of the West African country have been rocked by deadly violence as armed separatists campaign for independence from the rest of Cameroon, which is majority French-speaking.
Rights groups have accused both sides of atrocities in a two-year conflict that has left more than 3,000 dead, closed schools and clinics and forced 700,000 people to flee their homes.
Source: AFP
It is now Crystal clear to all and sundry that the so-called Major National Dialogue hat Nothing to do with the Anglophone Question. That is the reason the war has intensified.
Only daydreanmers, such as Dictator Biya, still beliefs that the INVINCIBLE Amba Boys will ever surrender weapons.
THE WAR CONTINUES…..
…still believe…
“The problems of southern Cameroon are the problems that will bring down cameroon” Wirba….
A brain ? dead regime filled with greed, button neck by a 87yr old using his last punch to survive one more day creating all this carnage. I just wish francophones can grow a pair of balls