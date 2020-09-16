Share Facebook

PR WEB | Cameroonian-American community members in the United Stated of America are proud to announce the launching of an organization called the “U.S-Cameroon Democracy Network.” This entity will serve as a grassroots political affairs body to advocate on domestic and foreign policy issues that impact the lives and livelihood of peoples of Cameroonian heritage in the USA.

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) SEPTEMBER 15, 2020

Announcing the Creation of the “U.S-Cameroon Democracy Network” Organization

https://www.uscamnetwork.org

A key goal is to promote, strengthen and protect the US-Cameroon people’s alliances in ways that enhance democratic values, economic ties and the development of Cameroonian-American communities in the United States and Cameroon.

Its members will educate decision makers about the values that unite the people of Cameroon and the United States, and emphasize how it is in both countries best interest to help ensure democracy, good governance and peace in Cameroon and its surrounding region.

Founded by Cameroonians and for all Cameroonians, the entity will operate as a federated network of members and affiliated organizations in the Cameroonian Diaspora. Check our website and Join us: (https://www.uscamnetwork.org). Learn and share information about our upcoming events and policy initiatives.

Key Agenda Issues:

#Examining root causes and enabling a negotiated settlement to the ongoing conflict in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon.

#Defending Human Rights, Democracy and Good Governance in the Cameroons.

#Advocating stronger engagement between the peoples of the USA and the Cameroons.

About U.S-Cameroon Democracy Network:

Our mission is to engage on issues and influence decisions of concern to the Cameroonian-American community at the local, state and national levels. US-Cameroon Democracy Network is a licensed social welfare organization per internal revenue code (IRC) Section 501(C)(4), and not Organized for profit. – https://www.uscamnetwork.org

Media Contact: Emmanuel Takusi – [email protected]