Africa Top Sports | Après avoir passé 24 heures sur le sol mozambicain, la délégation camerounaise est de retour au bercail mardi.
Le Cameroun a fait le carton plein face au Mozambique. L’euphorie de cette double victoire a été très rapidement oubliée par un problème de carburant. L’avion spécial Camairco affrèté pour l’occasion n’a pas pu décoller en raison d’un problème de kérosène.
Dans l’urgence, la compagnie aérienne du Cameroun n’a pu s’être approvisionnée en carburant que 24 heures plus tard. Une situation qui a contraint la délégation des Lions Indomptables à passer une nuit supplémentaire au Mozambique. Finalement, elle a rejoint Douala dans la nuit du 17 novembre.
Avant cet épisode, la sélection camerounaise a battu le Mozambique sur le score de deux buts à zéro. Deux réalisations signées par Vincent Aboubakar et Serge Tabekou.
That’s your wonderful amazing Cameroon, run by wonderful thugs, the country where leaders have been ordained by God to pillage, steal, murder, rape and abuse the people with impunity. Every time a step is taken forward, the people are drawn back five steps into the drudgery of pernicious delusion. Every time there is a lingering positive vibe, the ugly head of the banana republic emerges to devour any kind of joy. How on earth there are still Cameroonians clapping for the broken regime in Yaounde, how on Earth there are still individuals who have not realised that it is these embeciles that have broken the country and sent us into a bloody war, getting our children killed in schools, and on and on I can go, is just as amazingly dumb as the amazingly dumb regime in Yaounde. Wake people!
SHAMELESS BANANA REPUBLIC, Nothing more nothing less
Nothing can be well organised in our country, a simple air trip to and fro Mozambique is so difficult to organise.. All the people in position of responsibility know is to steal—virtually everybody steals gov’t money at his/her own small level.
How can a whole country be made of thieves?
Amba, this writing-up is in no way meant to endorse you. Your mov’t is a facsimile of CMR—all thieves…