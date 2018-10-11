Archbishop says Seminarian was shot and killed by Cameroon army

‘They [ Gerard Anjiangwe and other seminarians] were in front of the church when a military truck coming from Ndop stopped at the entrance to the road leading to the church…Several army personnel descended from the truck and began to shoot,’ Archbishop Esua said.

Other witness to the brutal murder of the Seminarian, Gerard Anjiangwe, told La Crioxthat Gerard was with several other seminarians when the army descended on the Church premise. Some escaped into the church and closed the doors.

‘The army tried in vain to open the door,’ the archbishop who did not disclose the source of his information continued. ‘They approached Gerard, who was lying on the ground, and told him to stand up, which he did hesitantly. After interrogating him, the troops ordered him to lie down again.

‘Then they fired three shots into his neck. He died instantly,’ Archbishop Esua added.

The Bishop has called on Christians in and out of Cameroon to pray for Anglophone Christians as the military indiscriminate killings of Anglophone youths is rattling Christian communities across the North West and South West Regions.

The Cameroonian government is yet to comment on this particular killing. More than 20 catholic priests and seminarians been killed in the ongoing Anglophone crisis.