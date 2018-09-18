Armed Men Attack School in Cameroon’s English-Speaking Area

BUEA, CAMEROON – VOA | Armed men attacked a school in Cameroon’s southwest English-speaking region, wounding more than 20 people, a government official said Monday.
An unknown number of armed men, using machetes and homemade guns, staged the attack on Saint Joseph’s College near Buea late Sunday, according to South West Region governor Bernard Okalia Bilai. No one was killed, he said.
The wounded children were rushed to hospitals and hundreds of parents started pulling their children from schools.
“It is a terrible situation. We are not safe at home, our children not safe at school,” said Enanga Luisy, a mother of two students.
At least half a dozen schools in Buea have asked parents to take their children home.
Last month, armed separatists used social media to warn parents against sending their children to school. The government, however, assured the parents it had taken enough security measures to protect the schools.
The violence comes weeks ahead of Cameroon’s Oct. 7 presidential elections that separatists say should not take place.
At least 70 schools have been torched since a crisis began in Cameroon’s English-speaking northwest and southwest areas in 2016 when teachers and lawyers protested the overbearing use of the French language in the bilingual country.
Separatists then took up the cause, arming themselves and demanding a separate English-speaking state they call Ambazonia.
More than 300 people, including soldiers and police, have been killed in mounting violence since.
Thousands have been fleeing from the northwest and southwest areas but the government is urging them to return, saying their security is assured.
Paul Biya would have to Open the people’s Palace, The Unity Palace, for Emergency Accommodation since He Refused Parliament to Debate on the Anglophone Crisis and Resolve the issue one and for All. What good is the parliament, The Senate and the Constitutional Counsel if non of them is allowed to Debate the main issues facing the country? I guess they only exist to modify the constitution when the amendment favors the king. Long live the King they sing while their children and families suffer. Cry my beloved Cameroon.
Paul Biya devrait ouvrir le palais du peuple, le palais de l’unité, pour le logement d’urgence, car il a refusé au Parlement de débattre de la crise anglophone et de régler le problème un pour tous. A quoi bon le parlement, le sénat et le conseil constitutionnel s’ils ne sont pas autorisés à débattre des principaux problèmes auxquels le pays est confronté? Je suppose qu’ils n’existent que pour modifier la constitution lorsque l’amendement favorise le roi. Vive le roi qu’ils chantent pendant que leurs enfants et leurs familles souffrent. Cry mon bien-aimé Cameroun.
And despite all these upheavals, the president sits quiet in his palace while his minions run around campaigning for same-old same-old. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
@ John peters Paul Biya is in a Nursing Home in Switzerland. Does he even care ?
And what were the military doing?
Dear Parents,
The government declared war last November on the people of West Cameroon.
The government refused to find a solution to your request to use English in classrooms and Courtrooms
The military has orders to kill anyone including your children in Southern Cameroon they consider a terrorist.
The appointed administrators typically from East Cameroon have all their families back in East where they don’t kill indiscriminately.
On Video the execution of women and babies the execution of boys and men and the burning of villages in northern Cameroon is a common practice of the military.
Entrusting the safety of your children to these same elements is a very risky proposition.
180 villages burnt, 10,000 Anglophones killed!
Same agents, Same playbook
Who is fooling who?
LUM,,,,are you now agreeing that the fight is base on linguistic devide?if so why is the solution of adopting KISWAHILI that is an african language used in TANZANIA not accepted?
This is rich. Thanks ambazonians, our “liberators” Making Cameroon Great Again.
Where is the country headed? Wow, Africa is trailing in everyone area. Belly politics and regional division is rife. In 2025, men with balls will declare themselves incapable of leadership and ask their master to take another 7 years if at all he would make it.
Children need to have education, it is just a fact of life and there’s no gainsaying no matter how you rationalize it.