Home / Africa / Around 8,000 Nigerians cross into Cameroon

Around 8,000 Nigerians cross into Cameroon

January 19, 2019 1 Comment

APAnews | Nearly 8,000 people from neighbouring Nigeria crossed the border to seek refuge in Cameroon as they fled from violent attacks on the North-east of the country, blamed on the extremist sect Boko Haram, according to a statement by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) seen by APA Friday.

1,200 among them mainly women and children have managed to settle in areas in the Far North, while 7000 others stayed on the edge of the river that separates the two countries.

“Local communities have been mobilized to help the displaced and provide them with food,” according to MSF, which also expects several thousand more refugees to come.

Late last August, the European Union estimated that 336,000 refugees from Nigeria or the Central African Republic (CAR) are living in Cameroon.

Check Also

Près de 8000 Nigérians sont réfugiés au Cameroun

APAnews | Près de 8000 ressortissants nigérians ont traversé la frontière pour se refugier en …

One comment

  1. joshua
    January 19, 2019 at 15:11

    Doctors without borders and EU, seem to be running the country with Biya or
    for him. They speak louder that Biya. They have and give out statistics and
    Biya has never challenged them. I know, that the lying tilapia has shifted job,
    but that is no excuse.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved