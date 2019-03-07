Arrestation de Maurice Kamto: le Cameroun rÃ©pond aux autoritÃ©s amÃ©ricaines

RFI | La rÃ©ponse du gouvernement camerounais aux propos tenus par le Â« Monsieur Afrique Â» du dÃ©partement d’Etat amÃ©ricain ne sâ€™est pas fait attendre. Sur RFI, le sous-secrÃ©taire dâ€™Etat amÃ©ricain aux Affaires africaines de Donald Trump, Tibor Nagy, a estimÃ© que l’arrestation de l’opposant Maurice Kamto Ã©tait politique. Tibor Nagy, qui doit se rendre au Cameroun les 17 et 18 mars, appelle les autoritÃ©s Ã libÃ©rer lâ€™opposant. Pour YaoundÃ©, il sâ€˜agit dâ€™une arrestation tout Ã fait lÃ©gitime.
Dans un communiquÃ©, le gouvernement camerounais dÃ©nonce vivement les propos de Washington estimant quâ€™ils dÃ©notent une mÃ©connaissance des enjeux, des rÃ©alitÃ©s et des faits. Dans une interview Ã RFI, le sous-secrÃ©taire dâ€™Etat amÃ©ricain aux affaires africaines est revenu sur lâ€™arrestation d’un opposant camerounais Maurice Kamto indiquant quâ€™il serait sage de le libÃ©rer.
Â« Parce que, que ce soit vrai ou faux, explique Tibor Nagy, il est perÃ§u comme ayant Ã©tÃ© incarcÃ©rÃ© pour ses activitÃ©s politiques et cela est inacceptable. Â» Lâ€™AmÃ©ricain qui incite Ã©galement les autoritÃ©s camerounaises Ã Ãªtre plus sÃ©rieuses dans la gestion de la crise anglophone.
Â« Une grave vellÃ©itÃ© d’ingÃ©rence Â», selon YaoundÃ©
Pour YaoundÃ©, ces propos sont inacceptables. Non seulement ils dÃ©notent une mÃ©connaissance de la situation, mais trahissent Â« une grave vellÃ©itÃ© dâ€™ingÃ©rence dans les affaires intÃ©rieures du Cameroun. Â» Dans son communiquÃ©, le gouvernement camerounais rÃ©itÃ¨re que lâ€™opposant est en dÃ©tention pour des faits de droit commun.
S’agissant de la situation dans les rÃ©gions du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest, le gouvernement assure mettre tout en Å“uvre pour prÃ©server l’intÃ©gritÃ© territoriale du pays, de mÃªme que la sÃ©curitÃ© des personnes face Â« Ã des rebelles sÃ©cessionnistes hors-la-loi qui sÃ¨ment la terreur et la dÃ©solation, commettant dâ€™inqualifiables atrocitÃ©s que nul ne saurait tolÃ©rer. Â»
