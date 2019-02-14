Home / Français / Arrêt sur l’image: Paul Biya fête ses 86 ans

Arrêt sur l’image: Paul Biya fête ses 86 ans

February 14, 2019 3 Comments

Paul Biya a fêté ses 86 ans hier, 13 février 2019. Le couple présidentiel a rendu public quelques photos prises à cette occasion

3 comments

  1. SEPARATIST aka SECESSIONIST
    February 14, 2019 at 14:24

    WHAT OF YOUR SO-CALLED COMMISSION ON DISARMAMENT IF I MAY ASK ?????

    • SEPARATIST aka SECESSIONIST
      February 14, 2019 at 14:40

      INSENSITIVE DICTATOR.

      His terrorist soldiers are perpetrating genocide; war crimes and crimes against humanity in SC. However, he is celebrating his birthday with pomp and pageantry.

      WONDERS SHALL NEVER END !!!!

  2. Cavani
    February 14, 2019 at 14:47

    Chantou done born again na waoh for that mami oh e show sa popol no d sleep for night abeg chantou helep we kill that pa with bobbing.

