Artiste incites Cameroonians against Nigerian celebrities [+video]

December 30, 2020 Leave a comment

Vanguard | A Cameroonian actor and comedian known as Pancho Cy International has called on his fellow countrymen to shun Nigerian artistes and their crafts, claiming Nigerians are selfish.

He cited the cold reception given Joeboy recently, pointing out that the Nigerian music star wasn’t given any publicity thus making his visit unceremonial. He, therefore, begged his people to accord other Nigerian artistes same treatment when they come to Cameroon.

He claims while Nigerian music is widely played and appreciated in Cameroon same cannot be said of Cameroonian music in Nigeria. “Ask any Nigerian DJ to play any Cameroonian song all they will play is Awilo Logomba,” he said.

He also pointed out that when Wizkid visited Cameroon he was given presidential reception by the presidency while no Cameroon artist has ever enjoyed such honoured. He was however emphatic in his call for a total boycott of Nigerian music, pleading to all Cameroonian DJs, bloggers, media and all concerned in music promotion to shun Nigerian artists and Nigerians.

