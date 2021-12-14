At least 10 people wounded in Cameroon trade fair explosion

YAOUNDE, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) — At least 10 people were wounded overnight into Monday when an explosion hit a major trade fair in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region of Southwest, according to local authorities and police.
Police said the improvised explosive device exploded in a crowded place at the trade fair which was being held in Buea, the chief town of the region.
The wounded were receiving treatment in a local hospital and some were in critical conditions, according to the police.
Early Monday, separatist fighters said on social media that they were responsible for the blast.
The Cameroonian army has since 2017 been fighting English-speaking militias seeking to form a breakaway state known as “Ambazonia” in the two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest. Enditem
ambafools have absolutely forgotten who the target is. now they have turned on their own people. shame.
It is acceptable to spill out bile for this, for all life is sacred, but we must recognise that the violence is a symptom of the violent nature of the ruling regime. Long ago, lrc had turned against its people. Go out to protest rightfully and you are shot dead in the street. School children killed by law officers to and from school. Innocent women with children on their backs shot point blank. Houses with old people and children inside burnt. A country where no one can speak for fear of being a victim, police stealing in open day light from imporvished people, covid and malaria funds found their way into private pockets. When you balance the atrocities meted on Cameroonians as a whole over the 4 decades the recluse in Etoudi has been in power, you start to understand the people’s anger!