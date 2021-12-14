At least 10 people wounded in Cameroon trade fair explosion

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) — At least 10 people were wounded overnight into Monday when an explosion hit a major trade fair in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region of Southwest, according to local authorities and police.

Police said the improvised explosive device exploded in a crowded place at the trade fair which was being held in Buea, the chief town of the region.

The wounded were receiving treatment in a local hospital and some were in critical conditions, according to the police.

Early Monday, separatist fighters said on social media that they were responsible for the blast.

The Cameroonian army has since 2017 been fighting English-speaking militias seeking to form a breakaway state known as “Ambazonia” in the two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest. Enditem