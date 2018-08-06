Atanga Nji: «Les terroristes ont franchi le seuil de la tolérance. Ils n’auront jamais les moyens de combattre un Etat»

237online | «Les terroristes ont franchi le seuil de la tolérance. Ces terroristes sont dans une aventure sans lendemain. Il faut qu’ils le sachent. Le Cameroun est un et indivisible. Ils n’auront jamais les moyens de combattre un Etat».
Le ministre de l’administration territoriale a fait cette déclaration à l’occasion de la réception de quatre des sept chefs traditionnels enlevés puis libérés par les sécessionnistes dans la région du Sud-Ouest.
Dans une interview diffusée au journal de 13 heures du Poste national de la CRTV le ministre de l’administration territoriale Paul Atanga Nji a expliqué qu’en les recevant à Yaoundé, il tenait à apporter le message de réconfort du chef de l’Etat à quatre des sept chefs traditionnels enlevés puis libérés au Sud-Ouest ces derniers jours par des combattants sécessionnistes. « N’oubliez pas que le chef de l’Etat c’est le fon des fons dans le Nord-Ouest.
Donc il a été très touché quand il a appris que les chefs traditionnels ont été kidnappés dans la région du Sud-Ouest. 8 chefs traditionnels au total.
Et quand ils ont été kidnappés le chef de l’Etat a instruit les autorités de tout mettre en œuvre pour libérer les chefs traditionnels », a fait valoir le ministre avant de poursuivre : « le président de la République a fait du Cameroun un pays de paix et de liberté. Les Camerounais aiment la paix et la tranquillité. Donc il était question maintenant d’encourager les chefs traditionnels. Ils ont bravé la peur.
Ils ont vaincu les intimidations et aujourd’hui ils ont été libérés ».
Il dit avoir assuré au maire de Buea qui a amené les chefs que la lettre destinée au chef de l’Etat lui sera transmise. Il a ajouté qu’il faut qu’ils sachent que le président Paul Biya est avec eux, les soutient et que le désordre ne passera pas. « Que les Camerounais rejettent la violence, que les Camerounais condamnent les activités des terroristes. Les Camerounais condamnent les sécessionnistes », a-t-il illustré, citant le chef de l’Etat camerounais qui a souvent proclamé que « le Cameroun est un et indivisible ».
Paul Atanga Nji déclare que « nous vivons dans un pays où les gens peuvent librement exprimer leurs doléances ». Il rapporte que les chefs traditionnels ont admis que le chef de l’Etat est allé au-delà de ce que les enseignants et les avocats réclamaient et que par conséquent rien ne peut justifier les actions terroristes.
Il dénonce l’action des séparatistes accusés d’avoir passé à tabac l’un de leurs otages et les défie en ces termes : « Les terroristes ont franchi le seuil de la tolérance. Ces terroristes sont dans une aventure sans lendemain. Il faut qu’ils le sachent. Le Cameroun est un et indivisible. Ils n’auront jamais les moyens de combattre un Etat ».
Selon lui, les auteurs d’atrocités sont une infime minorité. Il fait savoir que ceux qui sont à l’étranger et qui les encouragent sont en train d’être traqués. « Nous avons réussi à ce jour à identifier clairement les sources de financement.
Le moment venu la justice va se prononcer », annonce-t-il non sans saluer l’action du maire de Buea Patrick Ekema Esunge, présenté comme un « Camerounais patriote ».
After the rain comes sunshine!
Forget about that ego game, Nji.
We’re all CMRs, it is high time we all sit down and polish out this stuff.
People back home just want to have a little signal that the gov’t cares, that’s all. It’s clear that IG cannot achieve anything, but we have to think more about the innocent masses (what matters) and forget about some lost diaspora folks…
I agree with you. We have made the terrorist hidding abroad so relevant. We simply have to ignore them and take care of the masses suffering inland. I am one of the folk who thought it was a mistake arresting Sissiku. His arrest made him relevant than he ever was.
This battle was a diplomatic one, and the govt succeeded bringing the whole world to its side. Aside from a few US senators and public figures motivated by self profit, no govt in the world stood against Cameroon.
Ambazonian diaspora can continue sponsoring terrorism, but it is nothing else than the last kick of a dying horse. Cameroon is and remain one and individible.
That being said, the time has come to really address the issue raised by our brothers and sisters from the nw and sw. The time for regional autonomy is now.
I only hope that some reasonable talking is going to be initiated before elections are held, cos once Biya is elected he’ll intensive military pressure, probably under a brief state of emergency cos of AFCON. And that would be very brutal, that’s why all is being done to keep third foreign parties at bay.
Wish most Anglos knew all the traps that were set before they were invited to be that grass that suffers when crazy elephants fight…
—intensify military pressure—
The Beti hierarchy has realised that ex-convict Atangana is doing everything to prolong the war. That conman is profiting from the war. That is why they asked Dictator Biya to replace that criminal without delay.
Statements like «Les terroristes ont franchi le seuil de la tolérance. Ces terroristes sont dans une aventure sans lendemain. Il faut qu’ils le sachent. Le Cameroun est un et indivisible. Ils n’auront jamais les moyens de combattre un Etat» only helps to increase the momentum of the struggle.
Believe me or not, the Anglophone Question will be resolved this time around come rain come shine. There is NOTHING, I repeat NOTHING Dictator Biya or ex-convict Atangana can do to prevent the COMPLETE, TOTAL, IRREVERSIBLE and UNCONDITIONAL resolution of the Anglophone Question.
I agree with you on this one. The anglophone question will definitely be resolved this time around.
I am very sceptical if the Anglophone Question could be resolved under Dictator Biya’s watch. Dictators hardly learn from history
Simply put, the next seven years with Dictator Biya still at the helm will be very chaotic in SC. LRC can NEVER defeat the “secessionists”, the economy will be in shambles, SC will become almost ungovernable, the killings on both sides will intensify, the radicalisation of the youths will increase, “Vivre ensemble” will become almost impossible, etc.
“Cameroun anglophone: au moins 4 gendarmes et 1 policier tués dimanche”
FACTS
1. There is absolutely ZERO military solution to the Anglophone Question. The earlier Dictator Biya accepts this statement of fact the better for him and his LRC.
2. “Vivre ensemble” with the help of the military has NEVER EVER worked. That was the reason the Soviet Union disintegrated into 15 independent countries.
3. DECENTRALISATION, the Commission on Bilingualism are solutions to the Anglophone Question
4. Every war always ends with negotiation. Dictator Biya’s war MUST also end with negotiation between the belligerents Dictator Biya can therefore not respect his vow of NO DIALOGUE WITH TERRORISTS.
3. DECENTRALISATION, the Commission on Bilingualism are N-O-T solutions to the Anglophone Question
first, we need to check the passport and citizenship status.
we cant dialogue with a foreigner ” Igbo descend in Cameroon “. SISIKU
Take your medications fils de pute
@James Biya started failing from the beginning,and he will continue to fail.This is a war he can never win.All police in Kumba are no longer putting on uniforms on the streets.They only go and wear their uniforms in their station,and when they want to go out,they change and put on civilian attire becos of fear that they can be shot by the seccessionist.Almost 80 percent of SC is ungovernable.If Biya thinks he can resolve this crisis without dialoguing with the seccessionsts,then he is wasting his time.Sisiku is relevant,so is Chris Anu and co.They are the ones giving Y’de sleepless nights…ha ha ha ha ha ha…
“He is wasting his time.” You dont get it, do you? Does Biya seem bothered by your madness? Has Yaounde cease finctioning? Has oil stopped flowing from the sw to fund the country budget? If anything, this war is helping biya maintain his grip in power. As far as Biya is concerned there will be NO DIALOGUE. He does not care. When time come Biya will increase the military presence and terrorist will be crushed. It may take 1, 2, 3 or 50 years. Just remember how long the biafra war lasted, but biafra could NOT secede.
One thing that Atangha Nji fails to understand, is that biya will dump him some day.