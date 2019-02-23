Atlantic Bank Cameroon posts 6.5 bln in net income

APAnews | The Atlantic Bank in Cameroon, a subsidiary of the Ivorian Atlantic Bank Group, posted a net income of CFA 6.5 billion as at December 31, 2018, an increase of more than CFA 1 billion compared with the previous year, APA learned on Friday.

Atlantic Bank Cameroon explained, in a statement to APA, that it achieved this thanks to an extension of its network, which now covers seven of the country’s ten regions, with some twenty offices and agencies.

The bank’s management described it as “a solid performance given the difficult and competitive environment in which we currently operate in Cameroon”.

According to internal sources, the bank’s total balance sheet amounts to “CFA226 billion for a net banking income during the year under review estimated at CFA17 billion.”