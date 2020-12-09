Atlantic Cocoa Corporation to start exporting its products on Dec 12, 2020

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | The Ivorian cocoa processor Atlantic Cocoa Corporation (ACC), which is based in the industrial zone of the Kribi deep seaport, will start exporting its products in the coming days, according to the Port Authority of Kribi (PAK).

The PAK indicates that the processing plant (that required an investment of XAF40 billion and has a production capacity of 48,000 tons expandable to 64,000) is already completed and will load its first derived products for exports on December 12, 2020.

This plant should have been operational since 2018 but it encountered several challenges, namely insufficient energy and water supply, poor quality of telephone and internet networks, insufficient storage/destocking capacity at the port, etc…

The ACC creation project was presented to Cameroonian authorities on July 29, 2015, by Koné Dossongui (an Ivorian and president of ACC) during an audience with the Cameroonian Minister of Economy. The project entered its implementation stage with the financial support of BGFI Bank.