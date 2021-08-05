Attacks on health care in the North-West and South-West regions (1 Jan – 30 Jun 2021)

Cameroon ReliefWeb | From January to June 2021, 29 attacks were reported in 7 health districts in the North-West region, and 7 health districts in the South West region.
Kumbo East & Kumbo West health districts recorded 6 attacks, the highest number of attacks on healthcare during this period. Batibo (4), Buea (3), Wabane (3), Tiko (2), Konye (2), Ndop (2), Benakuma (2), Bamenda (1), Mamfe (1), Wum (1), Nguti (1), and Muyuka (1) health districts also reported attacks on healthcare.The types of attacks included removal of patients/health workers, Criminalization of health care, Psychological violence, Abduction/Arrest/Detention of health personnel or patients, and setting of fire.
The affected health resources included health care facilities (10), health care transport(2), health care personnel(16), patients(7). These attacks resulted in the death of 1 patient and the complete destruction of one district health service structure and equipments.
Does this mean anything to those in the diaspora encouraging jobless youths to up arms with the consequences we know?it is quite surprising that they seem not to have learned from what happened in other parts of Africa. this particular situation has showned beyond doubt that we have the most irrational, irresponsible and ignorant amongst all. Instead of looking at the situation in a calm thoughtful calculated and rational way in oder to take a reasonable decesion. They are taken easily by emotions, no cold blooded non emotional rational approach to things.we know that in all conflicts those who are emotionally driven always end up losing because their actions are not carefully thought through.
Even more surprising is the fact each time people are killed they fabricate all kinds of emotional responds to justify their lack of rationality making statements like death or alive we shall prevail, independence or nothing. But the simple question is how will it be achieved?most of them are even married to aryanic women while claiming to be fighting for independence back home?what a contradiction, it looks like the word patriotism to them is not a livable experience but flying words with no meaning.don’t tell me we are all humans because real experience has shown the opposite. Let’s not talk about those who expect aryan governments like the United Kingdom a country build on genocide to help them.