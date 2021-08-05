Attacks on health care in the North-West and South-West regions (1 Jan – 30 Jun 2021)

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cameroon ReliefWeb | From January to June 2021, 29 attacks were reported in 7 health districts in the North-West region, and 7 health districts in the South West region.

Kumbo East & Kumbo West health districts recorded 6 attacks, the highest number of attacks on healthcare during this period. Batibo (4), Buea (3), Wabane (3), Tiko (2), Konye (2), Ndop (2), Benakuma (2), Bamenda (1), Mamfe (1), Wum (1), Nguti (1), and Muyuka (1) health districts also reported attacks on healthcare.The types of attacks included removal of patients/health workers, Criminalization of health care, Psychological violence, Abduction/Arrest/Detention of health personnel or patients, and setting of fire.

The affected health resources included health care facilities (10), health care transport(2), health care personnel(16), patients(7). These attacks resulted in the death of 1 patient and the complete destruction of one district health service structure and equipments.

Download Infographic

(PDF | 2.27 MB)