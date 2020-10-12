Au Cameroun, le projet d’autoroute Yaoundé-Douala accumule les retards [+vidéo]

FRANCE 24 | Au Cameroun, avant d’emprunter l’autoroute Yaoundé-Douala, il faudra prendre son mal en patience. Sur les 196 kilomètres de la future chaussée, seuls 60 ont été réalisés en six ans. Démarré en 2014, l’ouvrage aurait déjà dû être livré il y a deux ans.
La puissante compagnie chinoise de BTP en charge du projet dit ne pas avoir l’argent nécessaire pour poursuivre les travaux, et le retard accumulé alimente les soupçons de corruption. Les villageois affectés n’ont jamais été indemnisés et réclament justice.
Worst country in the entire Universe: corrupt, broken, a randomness run by a legion of dimwits with their recluse master blind to everything. It is sickening to the rotten core of any reasonable person not to marvel at why Francophone Cameroonians are unwilling to rise up and bring change to God Forsaken country. Take the example of Mali and Burkina Faso, what makes the age crippled Biya different? He has lived his life to the fullest wrapped up in absolute corruption, absolute power, shed the blood of many and it makes sense that at the useless age in which he is now, bedridden by his crippling excesses, he has thrown in the towel and now the country is being run by a band of inveterate thieves! When will the brothers on the other side wake up and let their voices be heard? When?