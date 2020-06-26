Urbi & Orbi Africa | Lâ€™Ã©vÃªque diocÃ¨se de Bafoussam, dans la rÃ©gion de lâ€™Ouest du Cameroun, a suspendu de son poste dâ€™enseignant Ã lâ€™universitÃ© catholique de Bafoussam le pÃ¨re AndrÃ© Marie Kengne, administrateur de la quasi-paroisse de Bamesso, pour apologie du syncrÃ©tisme religieux, et glissements hÃ©rÃ©tiques.
Il est reprochÃ© Ã ce prÃªtre dâ€™avoir mis en ligne une vidÃ©o dans laquelle il fait la promotion de la culture traditionnelle et ancestrale BamilÃ©kÃ© qui selon lâ€™Ã©vÃªque nâ€™est pas conforme Ã la doctrine chrÃ©tienne. Lâ€™affaire a donc vite fait de diviser au sein du collÃ¨ge presbytÃ©ral du diocÃ¨se de Bafoussam.
Au Cameroun polÃ©mique autour de la suspension dâ€™un prÃªtre pour syncrÃ©tisme
Mad people dancing to the tune of foreign evil religion at the expense of rubbishing their own great culture. Africa will only see light when we as a people realise that the whiteman’s religion, the bible and the Koran are books that have been used to enslave our minds, and to reduce us to slaves of all foreign ideologies and supremacy. How do people feel everytime they kneel down in front of an image of Jesus that is a whiteman? Madness in the 21st century.
I totally agree with you my dear. The truth about the so called “whiteman” is beginning to be out. White Jesus has never worked for Africans who have denigrated their own tradition and cultural practices. And because a majority of Africans chose the easy path to success, they carry the white man’s religion on their head to exploit fellow Africans.