AU, partners hail recent national dialogue in Cameroon

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 29 Xinhua | The African Union (AU) and its partners on Friday commended recent measures taken by Cameroon’s President Paul Biya to defuse political tensions in the West African country’s troubled Anglophone regions.
This came after a meeting between the AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and Cameroon’s president Biya, accompanied by the Secretary-General of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo, and the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, on the current political situation in Cameroon, according to the joint declaration issued on Friday following the conclusion of the tripartite visit.
The African Union and secretary generals of the OIF and Commonwealth welcomed the convening of the Grand National Dialogue which ushered in a new dynamic and which recommended, inter alia, the acceleration of decentralization, the special status of the North West and South West regions, and the review of the education and legal systems, including the measures taken by President Biya to defuse political tensions.
The three officials also emphasized that “dialogue remains the preferred path to be encouraged within the present Cameroonian context.”
The tripartite mission, which is said to be an extension of the visits that the leaders of the three organizations had undertaken over the last months to Cameroon, envisaged to encourage the ongoing national efforts for the implementation of the Conclusions of the Grand National Dialogue, and support the pacification of the situation, peace-building, national cohesion and unity in Cameroon.
Earlier last month, the West African country had organized a national dialogue to end a separatist conflict in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions that have been ravaged by armed separatism since 2017.
The talks that were led by Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute mainly aimed to find “lasting solutions” to the conflict in the Anglophone regions, as hundreds of delegates from the 10 regions of the country took part in the five-day dialogue.
Since 2017, armed separatists have been clashing with government forces in the two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest in a bid to create an independent nation they called “Ambazonia.”
According to figures from the United Nations, the conflict has killed hundreds while more than 530,000 have been displaced internally as a result of the conflict. Enditem
If China, South Korea and Japan accepted to put aside thier national languages, and submit to outside control through language organisations like common wealth and francophonie.would they have been successful in the process of national rejuvenation through economic transformation, industrialization, and modernisation? Even catching up and surpassing those whoes language some claim is not an obstacle? People who do not produce knowledge in their language do not exist. They are simple copycats whoes thinking is controlled by those whose language they use.
The only lasting solution, is only when the two parts dialogue for separation.
Then and only then, will there be peace, real peace. Why pretend and not do
the right thing today and avoid a repeatation tomorrow? Lives, matter.
France is very busy working with AU, EU and LF, to succeed. Not this time
around, until the last man standing.
I often wonder what those who encouraged inoccent children to take guns and fight government police officers, and military thought the response would be? If so what was thier plan C in case the police and military from younde started killing civilians indiscriminately? Publishing the victims pictures on social media? Even with what happened in libaria, Congo, etc where millions were killed with nothing to show. We seem to have learned absolutely nothing from such tragedies. If not how did we get here? The diaspora has shown how limited their thinking is. No calm calculated thinking, wieghing things properly and consequences of our actions first. Everything is emotional. It is impossible to win even the smallest confrontation by bieng that emotional.