Augentic wins biometric passport contract for Cameroon

Biometric Update | Cameroon has selected partners Augentic and Portuguese State Printer Imprensa Nacional-Casa da Moeda (INCM) to supply biometric passports and support issuance processes to upgrade the country’s travel identity credentials.

The ten-year contract was signed with Cameroon’s General Delegation for National Security (GDNS),

“We are honored to have been selected as partner of GDNS after a long tendering process with multiple phases,” responds Augentic CEO Labinot Carreti. “The partnership with INCM allowed us to mobilize one of the biggest investments in the history of Cameroon in the domain of Identity Documents. The strategy of our Company is to support governments in their path of digitalization of identity infrastructure. We are happy to help the great country of Cameroon become a leader in Africa and among top ranked countries in the world in terms of passport security and system performance.”

The project includes a “build” phase in which a secure passport personalization and citizen enrollment center will be built in Yaoundé, and enrollment center will be built in Douala, 8 other offices will be renovated or constructed, a cashless system for passport fee payment will be established, databases set up and operators trained. During the next “operation” phase, the consortium will create technology jobs in the country and a logistic system for issuing biometric passports within 48 hours established.

Prior to the transfer of the full system’s operation to GDNS ten years hence, Augentic will update the entire solution.

iAfrikan reports that Cameroon’s passport production system has been plagued by problems, including procedural bottlenecks. The official fee for passport delivery is XAF 75,000 (roughly US$135) for delivery within 30 days, but according to the report, many people spend more and wait longer.

Carreti said during the signing ceremony that Augentic’s equipment is ready, and the company will set up production centers in all 10 of the country’s administrative regions.

Gemalto has held a contract for producing secure identity documents in the country, including biometric passports, since 2016, according to iAfrikan.