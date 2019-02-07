Austrian bank clears CFAF3.2bn for vocational center

APAnews | The Cameroonian government has signed a concessionary loan agreement to the tune of CFAF3.27 billion with Raiffeissen Bank International of Austria for the construction, rehabilitation and the equipping of a vocational training center in the town of Nanga-Eboko (Center).

According to a statement from the ministry of Economy, Planning and Spatial Planning seen by APA on Wednesday, this is the second center of its type after that of Nkongsamba (Littoral).

Built in a 3000 square meter compound in the center of Nanga-Eboko, by Kuhn International Projects GmbH, it will provide training in wood chain, automotive mechanics, welding, mechanical manufacturing, agricultural machinery repair, plumbing but also in the information technology and communication professions.