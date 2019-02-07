Home / Business / Austrian bank clears CFAF3.2bn for vocational center

Austrian bank clears CFAF3.2bn for vocational center

February 7, 2019 1 Comment

APAnews | The Cameroonian government has signed a concessionary loan agreement to the tune of CFAF3.27 billion with Raiffeissen Bank International of Austria for the construction, rehabilitation and the equipping of a vocational training center in the town of Nanga-Eboko (Center).

According to a statement from the ministry of Economy, Planning and Spatial Planning seen by APA on Wednesday, this is the second center of its type after that of Nkongsamba (Littoral).

Built in a 3000 square meter compound in the center of Nanga-Eboko, by Kuhn International Projects GmbH, it will provide training in wood chain, automotive mechanics, welding, mechanical manufacturing, agricultural machinery repair, plumbing but also in the information technology and communication professions.

One comment

  1. Mbappe
    February 7, 2019 at 06:25

    Good project.
    But should we borrow money for this?
    I say no

    Reply

