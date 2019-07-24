Home / English / Bangladesh: 3 Cameroon men held for fraudulence

Bangladesh: 3 Cameroon men held for fraudulence

July 24, 2019 1 Comment

newagebd.net | Dhaka | Published: 02:27, Jul Rapid Action Battalion arrested three foreigners of an organized fraud group from different areas in the city Tuesday.

Being informed, a team of RAB-4, raided the city’s Dhanmondi and Bashundhara areas on Tuesday night and arrested them with counterfeit dollars, RAB sources said.

The detainees are: Tchikamen Rodrigue, 31, Dongmeza N Guegni, 32, and Alexandre Mafeja, 48, hailed from Cameroon.

Check Also

In Q1, 2019, Cameroon supplied 80% of the plywood exported by African countries to the US

Business in Cameroon | In Q1, 2019, African countries supplied 11,956 m3 of Plywood to …

One comment

  1. Mbappe
    July 25, 2019 at 01:20

    Lol.
    The same chosen hard working , intelligent , the chosen ones.
    Unbelievable

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
dolor dapibus sem, nunc leo Donec amet, velit, non