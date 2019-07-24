Bangladesh: 3 Cameroon men held for fraudulence

newagebd.net | Dhaka | Published: 02:27, Jul Rapid Action Battalion arrested three foreigners of an organized fraud group from different areas in the city Tuesday.

Being informed, a team of RAB-4, raided the city’s Dhanmondi and Bashundhara areas on Tuesday night and arrested them with counterfeit dollars, RAB sources said.

The detainees are: Tchikamen Rodrigue, 31, Dongmeza N Guegni, 32, and Alexandre Mafeja, 48, hailed from Cameroon.