Barça have completed the signing of Cameroonian youngster Frank Angong

sport.es | FC Barcelona have completed a new signing for their Juvenil A side. The Cameroonian midfielder, Frank Angong, is already training alongside his new teammates and, according to SPORT sources, he’ll be the second signing for the Juvenil A side after Fabian Luzzi (Rayo).

Angong adds some much-needed physicality to the midfield. He tends to play as the defensive role and will rotate with Alex Rico, who is expected to be first-choice next season. Angong is on trial at the moment but the first impressions have been very positive and he’s expected remain at the club.

Interestingly, Angong has spent a lot of his career working alongside Albert Benaiges, who spent 20 years as a coach and coordinator at Barça’s academy. Angong’s last team before joining Barça was Cibao FC in the Dominican Republic. He followed the coach to Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe in 2018, alongside his brother Francky. In fact, his brother is also in Spain having signed for Levante. He’ll now continue his progress at La Masia.

