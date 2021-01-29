Barcelona great Eto’o shares his time with Cameroon’s army

Share Facebook

As part of his tour to his country's far North region, the four-time African Player of the Year paid a courtesy visit to the military

Barcelona and Inter Milan great Samuel Eto’o has visited the Cameroonian forces.

The 39-year-old paid a courtesy call to the military as part of his tour to Cameroon’s far North region – where he is engaging in charity works.

In a post on social media, the four-time African Player of the Year feels honoured sharing his time with his ‘brothers and sisters’ in the army, while lauding them for their noble efforts.

Had the pleasure of spending time in Maroua with my brothers and sisters in the army and witnessed their discipline, professionalism and selfless commitment to putting their lives on the line for our country.

Good luck to the BIR and to those who fight for the honor of 237! pic.twitter.com/yeUuOQCe8f — Samuel Eto'o (@setoo9) January 28, 2021

