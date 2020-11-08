Barcelona legend Eto’o involved in road accident in Cameroon – reports

GOAL | The road crash occurred in the western city of Cameroon on Sunday
Former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o is in stable condition after he was involved in a road accident around Nkongsamba-Douala road in Cameroon.
Eto’o was said to be returning from a wedding celebration when his car was hit by a public transport bus on Sunday morning.
Although the car was badly damaged in the front, the 39-year-old was immediately moved to a hospital where he is doing well under the doctors’ watch.
Samuel Eto'o survives a car crash, the former Cameroon captain is said to be in hospital receiving medical attention. pic.twitter.com/LphzeRaLaT
