Barcelona legend Eto’o involved in road accident in Cameroon – reports

November 8, 2020 1 Comment

GOAL | The road crash occurred in the western city of Cameroon on Sunday
Former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o is in stable condition after he was involved in a road accident around Nkongsamba-Douala road in Cameroon.

Eto’o was said to be returning from a wedding celebration when his car was hit by a public transport bus on Sunday morning.

Although the car was badly damaged in the front, the 39-year-old was immediately moved to a hospital where he is doing well under the doctors’ watch.

Check Also

Samuel Eto’o victime d’un accident de la route

MSN | Actuellement au Cameroun, Samuel Eto’o a été victime d’un accident de la circulation, …

One comment

  1. Korak
    November 9, 2020 at 01:41

    Take Courage Eto’o , Even though you supported same outdated political principels that are not working for cameroonians. look at the Narrow National road like the road to my vilkage Nwa in Ndunga-Mantung. That should be a two way highway but not in Cameroon, after thietyeight years of the same failed promisses. This is the dailly reality of every Cameroonian. Poor road, multiple check points, police harrasent and high deathrates. pleas talk to your father in Yaounde on behalfe of all cameroonians.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
mi, eget ut Curabitur commodo libero.