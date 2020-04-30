Barcelona: Messi said my advice changed his career – Eto’o

Share Facebook

AS English | Lionel Messi credits the advice of his former Barcelona team mate Samuel Eto’o with changing his career, the ex-Cameroon international has revealed.

Samuel Eto’o has revealed that advice he gave to a young Lionel Messi when the pair were together at Barcelona helped to change the trajectory of the latter’s career.

Eto’o joined Barcelona in 2004 and watched firsthand as Messi made his breakthrough into the first team, where the Cameroonian former forward served as a guardian figure to his young striker partner until he left Camp Nou in 2009.

Messi “had to iron out a few things but he’s always had the talent”

Such was Eto’o’s influence on Messi that the Argentine striker credits his former team mate’s advice with helping change his career. And according to the former Cameroon international, the 32-year-old has managed to remain the same humble figure he met all those years ago despite the fact that his career has catapulted him to superstardom.

“He hasn’t changed at all. He’s still the good person that I knew back then and that I still know,” Eto’o told DAZN.

“He recently said ‘thanks to Samuel’, thanks to my advice – that I won’t reveal here – that his career changed.

“Back then he had to iron out a few things but he’s always had that talent. I’m proud and happy to see the story that he’s written and that hasn’t ended yet.”

Messi’s legacy impossible to surpass – Eto’o

Many, including Eto’o, regard Messi as the greatest player of all time. And according to his former Barcelona team mate, the Rosario-born forward’s story is unlikely to be repeated.

“It’s going to be very difficult, impossible even, to surpass his legacy,” he said.

“The most important thing for me is his character. Everyone appreciates him, adores him as a player. But he’s a wonderful guy and I’m proud to still be among his friends.”