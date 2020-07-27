Bayer Leverkusen makes offer for Onana

July 27, 2020 Leave a comment

Football Oranje | According to Voetbal International, Bayer Leverkusen has made a €20 million for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Cameroon international is open to a transfer this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, who remains interested.

However, VI is reporting that Bayer Leverkusen have now made a €20 million bid for Onana and they are hoping to beat Chelsea to his signing.

Should Onana move to Germany he would be reunited with Peter Bosz, who coached the stopper at Ajax.

The fee of €20 million is not enough for Ajax, who wants at least €30 million.

Check Also

Bolloré Transport & Logistics lays off about 20% of staff for economic reasons

Investir au Cameroun | On July 21, 2020, Bolloré Transport & Logistics Cameroon laid off …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
ultricies mattis porta. elit. non odio elementum