Bayer Leverkusen makes offer for Onana

Football Oranje | According to Voetbal International, Bayer Leverkusen has made a €20 million for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Cameroon international is open to a transfer this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, who remains interested.

However, VI is reporting that Bayer Leverkusen have now made a €20 million bid for Onana and they are hoping to beat Chelsea to his signing.

Should Onana move to Germany he would be reunited with Peter Bosz, who coached the stopper at Ajax.

The fee of €20 million is not enough for Ajax, who wants at least €30 million.